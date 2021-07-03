FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Critical Analysis

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.32 $945.40 million $5.05 16.02

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 7.39% 34.98% 4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FBC and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 5 4 0 2.30

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $74.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

