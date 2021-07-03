Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $29,777.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00169593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.13 or 1.00172826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

