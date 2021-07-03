Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $52,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE FICO opened at $507.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.