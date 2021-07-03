EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. EZCORP shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 222,950 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $333.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
