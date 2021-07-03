EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. EZCORP shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 222,950 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $333.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

