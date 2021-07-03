Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

EXEL opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,595 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exelixis by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.