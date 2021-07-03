Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

