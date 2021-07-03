Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $8.49 on Friday, reaching $170.06. 15,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.31. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.