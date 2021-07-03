Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003967 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $1.13 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

