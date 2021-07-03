ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESE opened at $93.99 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

