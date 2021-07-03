Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 43,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 9,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eramet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Mining and Metals; and High Performance Alloys. The Mining and Metals division extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

