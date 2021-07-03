Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

