Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

