Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,490. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

