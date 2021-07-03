Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.94

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.94 and last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 10150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

