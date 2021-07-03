Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$1.05 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE ETG opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.12.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

