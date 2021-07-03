Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of EGLX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 669,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

