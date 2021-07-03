EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

