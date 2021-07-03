Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.22.

ERF stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

