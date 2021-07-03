Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 463,998 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $22.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

