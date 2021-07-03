Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Tops $175,615.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $175,615.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00397169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015403 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,969,669 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

