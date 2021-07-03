Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. 104,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

