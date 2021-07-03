EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

