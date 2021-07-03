Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Embraer were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

