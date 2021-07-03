Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Embassy Bancorp news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

Shares of EMYB stock remained flat at $$19.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

