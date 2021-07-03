Elitium Price Reaches $3.13 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Elitium has a total market cap of $94.05 million and $508,874.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00009260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00693671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00080492 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

