Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
