Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

