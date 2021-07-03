Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $114,768.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00.

EA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

