Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,017.17 ($13.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.53. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

