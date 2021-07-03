Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,000.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $137,000.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00135685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00170922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,570.33 or 0.99912401 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

