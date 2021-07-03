Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Up 78.6% in June

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.