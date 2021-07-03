Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60. Edenred has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edenred presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

