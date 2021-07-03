Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60. Edenred has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $30.70.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.
