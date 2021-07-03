Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $228.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.16. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

