EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $840,921.74 and $31,171.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00690751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00080638 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

