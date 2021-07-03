Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:ETV opened at $16.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.