Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
NYSE:ETV opened at $16.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
