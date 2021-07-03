Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of EVT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $28.44.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
