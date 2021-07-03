Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
