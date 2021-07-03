Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Friday. 5,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,198. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $13.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.0407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
