Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.03

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 131,618 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.