Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 117,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,307. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

