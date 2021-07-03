Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DYNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.