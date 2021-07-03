Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Covanta by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.