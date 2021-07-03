Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $599,000 Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 81,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

