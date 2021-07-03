Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $570,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.20.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

