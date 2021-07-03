Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,670 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $210.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.