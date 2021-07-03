Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

