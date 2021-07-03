Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 9,782 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PI opened at $50.51 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

