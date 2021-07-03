Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,402 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domo by 41.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 8.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

