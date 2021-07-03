DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,176 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 1,948,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

