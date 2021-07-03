Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $20.15. Duluth shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 6,293 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Duluth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.