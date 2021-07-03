Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Duke Realty worth $284,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

